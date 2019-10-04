Temperatures will tumble as we end the weekend!

The first cold front in a series of two arrived in east Texas on Thursday! The next one will arrive on Sunday, bring us some cooler temperatures. Highs will actually be a few degrees below average next week!

FRIDAY: Today will be another warm day across east Texas, but it will not be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures dropped a few degrees thanks to yesterday’s cold front and rainfall! Highs will still top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s today, with a few showers possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will continue out of the northeast around 5-10 MPH. We could have a few showers around for some area football games tonight, but they will be short-lived. After sunset, I expect all activity to fall apart. It wouldn’t hurt to bring your umbrella to the games tonight just in case! Overnight, temperatures will lower into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with calm winds out of the northeast.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s area-wide this weekend! Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will begin to shift from the southeast back towards the northeast on Sunday as our second cold front approaches the area. Overnight lows on Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the lower 70s. Sunday night is when our cold front arrives, so our lows will be cooler, bottoming out in the middle to lower 60s. Sunday afternoon, more showers and storms return to the area. Some locations could pick up half an inch (0.50″) of rainfall on Sunday.

MONDAY: Monday will be the first day that we have seen highs in the 70s. Showers and storms will come to an end by noon on Monday. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast, approaching 30 MPH at times. We’ll keep the clouds around most of the day on Monday. Overnight, lows will drop into the middle 50s!

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: We will see sunshine return to the region for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warm from the upper 70s on Tuesday into the lower 80s on Wednesday. Our average high temperature this time of year is in the lower 80s, so we will be right where we should be. Morning lows will continue to be in the middle 50s, so have that cup of morning joe outside Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will shift from the northeast on Tuesday to the southeast on Wednesday, allowing us to warm back up.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be back above average on Thursday, topping out in the upper 80s. This warm-up should be short-lived. Thursday night, another cold front will move into the area. That will bring in more rain chances, and lower our temperatures back down into the lower 70s as we head into the weekend next weekend.