Teen’s senior photos honor father killed in Afghanistan

AURORA Neb. – A Nebraska high school student’s senior photos are getting a lot of attention online.

Julia Yllescas decided to pay tribute to her father in a special way because he died while serving in Afghanistan. She sent photos of her father to the photographer to see if she could create an “angel picture,” television station KOLN reports.

The photographer, Susanne Beckmann, is an active-duty military wife and was honored to oblige.

“I was teary-eyed when I was editing them,” Beckmann told KOLN. “All I could think in my head is I don’t ever want to have to do this for my own kids.”

Army Captain Robert Yllescas died in 2008 from injuries he suffered in an IED attack. His daughter says although he is not there physically, the pictures will show he is always right by her side.

“Just to have that on my wall and be, like, no, he is with me, even though I can’t physically see him,” she said.