Teenager robs Tyler gas station, caught in less than 20 minutes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police have taken a 16-year-old boy into custody after he allegedly robbed a Valero gas station Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery at 8:11 a.m. and it was the station at 2211 SSW Loop 323.

The teenager asked for cigarettes, then pulled out a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

He was arrested less than 20 minutes later in the 2700 block of Seeton Street. Officers recovered items that allegedly connect him to the robbery.

The gun found on him was found to be stolen.

The suspect will be charged with Aggravated Robbery and transported to the Tyler-Smith County Attention Center.

By law, because the suspect is a minor, his identity was not released.