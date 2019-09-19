Teenager murdered while dozens watched and filmed his death

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (KETK) – A teenage boy’s murder was streamed and recorded by dozens of people watching and did absolutely nothing to help, according to police.

“They videoed his death instead of helping him,” said Nassau County Homicide Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was in a fight that police say was over a girl outside of a strip mall. While people were filming the fight, Morris was stabbed and still no one intervened.

“Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen. They would rather video this event… There’s gotta be 50, 60, 70 kids here. We have a handful of kids that have come forward that have identified subjects involved in this. There is definitely more.” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick

Morris was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. Fitzpatrick is urging witnesses to come forward.

“You need to get out in front of this. After I put handcuffs on you is not going to be the time to be helpful for you.”

Officials say police presence has now been beefed up around the school and the area where the fight took place.

Nassau County put out a statement on the stabbing, saying:

“If you see someone in serious danger, please use your phone to get help – not likes and shares.”

“You guys took my brother away from me and my family,” said the victim’s sister Keyanna Morris.