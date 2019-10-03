Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for Texas 3-month old, possibly in danger

Teenager files lawsuit against Juul for deceptive marketing and fraud

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who began vaping last year is suing a leading e-cigarette maker, accusing the company of deceptive marketing and fraudulently concealing the addictive nature of its products.

The unnamed teenager and his mother filed the lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc. last week in federal court in Little Rock and are seeking class-action status on behalf of all Arkansas residents who bought or used Juul’s products. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit claims the teen has become addicted to nicotine and has experienced adverse physiological, emotional and mental changes from using Juul’s products.

Juul called the lawsuit without merit and said it has never marketed to youth.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states . The lawsuit was filed amid a rise of vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC