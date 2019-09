SUNSET, South Carolina (KETK) – A 15-year-old boy from South Carolina drowned while trying to save his younger brother on Friday, according to a report from AP.

Sahiyd Thomas died trying to save his 12-year-old brother near Keowee Toxaway State Park. The local coroner says Sahiyd noticed his brother struggling and helped bring him to shore.

He then went backward and under the water. His brother’s condition has not been released.

Sahiyd was on a church camping trip, according to the report.