Teenager attacked by shark, second in three days

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (KETK) – Authorities say a teenager was attacked by a shark on Monday afternoon in Florida.

The incident took place at the Volusia County beach and was the second attack there since Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who has yet to be identified, told police that he did not see the shark.

The video above was taken just after the attack, when the boy was bitten on the hand.

He refused to be taken to the hospital, but did require on-site medical attention. This is the sixth person to be attacked by a shark in Volusia County this year.