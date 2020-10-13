Teenage girl crashes truck in Tyler after sneaking out of house to see boy, officials say

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 16-year-old fled from officials and crashed a vehicle in Tyler this morning.

A driver inside a Ford F-150 truck with an Oklahoma license plate ran a red light around 12:45 a.m. and she was seen by a deputy, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO deputy then tried to make a traffic stop and when they turned on their siren the truck sped up.

The teenage driver also ran red lights near West Gentry Parkway and West Bow Street. According to officials, the vehicle also turned the wrong way on Bow Street. The driver kept fleeing from police and ended up on North Broadway Avenue.

The young driver made a quick turn on North Broadway Avenue and they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a Salvation Army sign.

UT Health EMS responded to the crash and they took the 16-year-old to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

The girl is from Grand Prairie and officials contacted her parents after the event.

“She apparently snuck out of the house to see a boy in Tyler,” said Larry Christian from the Sheriff’s Department.

The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center in Smith County and booked on evading arrest/ detention in a motor vehicle.