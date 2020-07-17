Teen celebrating graduating high school dies on first skydive with instructor after chutes fail to open

THOMASTON, Georgia (KETK/WFLA) – A teen’s celebration of a major life milestone ended in tragedy.

18-year-old Jeanna Trilicata was celebrating her graduation from high school and decided to take to the skies with her first skydiving trip.

Sadly, she and her instructor, 35-year-old Nick Esposito, were killed in Georgia when both the primary and secondary parachutes failed to open.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. According to CNN, Triplicata’s parents and siblings were present.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.