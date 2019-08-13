Upsher Co. teen arrested for firing gun at children

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One teenager has been arrested for recklessly shooting at children from a roadway.

At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Upshur County Deputies responded to shots being fired from a car, according to Larry Webb.

Based on witness accounts, three teenagers began firing a gun while driving. One of the teenagers fired the gun in the direction of young children that were outside playing.

Follow-up investigation resulted in one teenager being charged with deadly conduct for firing the gun toward young children. He is being transported to Gregg County Juvenile Detention.

The remaining two teenagers were issued citations for disorderly conduct for having fired a weapon while on a public roadway.

No one was injured in the incident.