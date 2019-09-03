Teen admits to killing five family members

ELKMONT, Alabama (KETK) – A 14-year-old boy confessed to local police that he shot and killed five family members overnight in Alabama, according to a report from our sister station WNCN.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 1:36 a.m. that they were on the scene of a quintuple shooting. According to the tweet, three people were confirmed dead at the scene while two were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“The 14-year-old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.”

The teen’s identity has not been released, nor the identities of those who were killed.

There does not appear to be a clear motive at this time.

