Warning: ‘Sexual’ use of eggplant and peach emojis can get you banned from Facebook, Instagram

(WTVO) — Facebook and Instagram have quietly updated their community standards, and can ban a user for using an eggplant and peach emoji in a sexual manner.

According to the New York Post, pairing the two emoji with any expression of “being horny,” according to Out.com, qualifies as “Sexual Solicitation.” Use of the emojis can get a user’s account flagged or removed.

“We aren’t taking action on simply the emojis. [Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram told The Post.

The new standards were updated in July but didn’t go into effect until September.