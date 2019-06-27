Tech basketball player suspended for Title IX violation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas Tech University announced that Deshawn Corprew was suspended from the men’s basketball team amid Title IX allegations.

Title IX violations deal with sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination that can deny someone education opportunities.

According to a spokesperson from TTU, Corprew was suspended from all team activities as soon as Head Coach Chris Beard was made aware of the allegations, pending a full investigation.

The spokesperson said there would be no further comment at this time.

Last season, Corprew averaged 5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He played 37 of 38 games over the course of the season, including one start.

The following is the statement from Texas Tech University:

