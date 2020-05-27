Tear gas fired as officers clash with protestors after death of Minnesota man at hands of police

Protesters gather near the Minnesota Police 3rd Precinct during a gathering Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in response to the death the day before of George Floyd in police custody. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (KETK) – Thousands gathered in protest Tuesday night after the death of George Floyd, a black man pinned by the neck while he was in custody, was caught on camera. The four officers involved were swiftly fired.

The demonstrations quickly became restless with police cars vandalized and officers deploying tear gas.

Floyd was pinned down by an officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd could be heard saying to the white office “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Protestors marched to the police station where officers in riot gear confronted them and fired projectiles. The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis released a statement saying that the fired officers were complying with the investigation.

“We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner’s report,” the statement said. “Officers’ actions and training protocol will be carefully examined after the officers have provided their statements.”

The officers were responding to a reports that a forgery was in progress.

The FBI is investigating Floyd’s death and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has pledged full cooperation. At a press conference, Mayor Jacob Frey said “This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.



This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, condemned the officers actions on Twitter and supported a thorough FBI investigation. President Trump has yet to comment on Floyd’s death.