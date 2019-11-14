Breaking News
TCU signs 2 standpoint prep post players to national letters

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU has signed two prep post players considered four-star recruits.

Coach Jamie Dixon said Wednesday that Terren Frank and Eddie Lampkin had signed national letters of intent with the Horned Frogs.

Frank is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Chatsworth, California. He is ranked 78th nationally in the ESPN 100 and is a consensus four-star player who led Sierra Canyon School to two state championships.

Lampkin is a 6-10, 290-pound center from Katy, Texas. He is the No. 5 overall player in Texas according to TexasHoops.com and has a four-star rating by ESPN.com.

