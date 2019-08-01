Tax-free weekend to give parents a break on back-to-school shopping

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents are again facing the often expensive ordeal of buying clothes and supplies for their children.

Once again, the Texas Comptroller’s office is offering assistance through the annual tax-free weekend, scheduled this year for Friday, August 9 through midnight Sunday, August 11.

During this annual sales tax holiday, parents can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

The exemption applies to each eligible item sold for less than $100, and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy.

For example, if you buy two shirts for $80 each, each shirt qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Qualifying items:

List of qualifying lothing, footwear and other items here.

List of school supplies here.

Find more information about what does and does not qualify for the sales tax exemption at the Comptroller’s website here.

Texas’ sales tax holiday has been an annual back-to-school tradition since 1999. Since then, this state’s residents have saved more than $102 million.