TATUM ISD: No protesters allowed on district property

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD said in a statement that citizens planning to protest the district’s dress code policy will not be allowed on district policy.

The statement was sent to Tatum ISD parents and staff Thursday in reference to a protest planned for Friday morning and organized by families who say the district’s dress code discriminates against Afrtican Americans.

Randi Woodley organized the protest after her grandson was told his hair is too long.

The district’s statement said protesters “will not be able to utilize District property tomorrow morning,” specifically denying access to “District parking lots or on District sidewalks, including sidewalks in front of the administration building.”

Dear Tatum ISD Parents and Staff, As I am sure many of you have seen in media reports and on social media, it has been announced that a public protest will occur on District property at the Tatum ISD administration building at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning (Friday, September 27th). The District reasonably restricts access to District property during school/business hours, including during early morning drop-off. The attorney for the organizer of the protest was notified yesterday that protesters will not be able to utilize District property tomorrow morning. More specifically and to clarify, protestors will not be permitted in any District parking lots or on District sidewalks, including sidewalks in front of the administration building. I understand that some parents have contacted the District expressing concerns about safety and disruption of school tomorrow. Please know that the District has taken and will continue to take necessary and appropriate steps to avoid confusion and disruption of the school day tomorrow and that District safety and security are always of the highest priority. J.P. Richardson, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Woodley told KETK Superintendent, Dr. J.P. Richardson gave her three options for her grandson’s hair.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” Woodley told KETK.

The district has disputed the families’ claims, calling them “baseless.”

“Recently, social media claims have been made that Tatum ISD’s hair code is racially discriminatory and that District administration suggested a student identify as the opposite sex for purposes of limiting the applicability of that policy. The District vehemently denies these claims,” said Superintendent J.P. Richardson.

“The District remains committed to providing an inclusive environment where all students are valued. The district is deeply concerned that the baseless claims being circulated at this time have cast doubt on that commitment,” Richardson said.