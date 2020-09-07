Tatum ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

TATUM, Texas (KETK)- A student tested positive for COVID-19 from the Tatum Independent School District, according to a letter from Tatum High School’s principal.

The student attends Tatum High School, and they were on campus for the last time on September 4.

The principal wrote that the district will follow cleaning protocols to ensure the area is safe for students and staff on Tuesday.

The letter also encouraged parents to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to contact the principal if they have any symptoms. They can email the principal at quickm@tatumisd.org or call 903-947-0104.