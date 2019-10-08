Target helps relaunch Toys R Us online

(NBC NEWS) — Target will help Toys R Us rise from the ashes.

The retailer is partnering with the company that owns the Toys R Us brand to relaunch toysrus.com.

The deal will allow Toys R Us to once again have an online presence after going bankrupt, as it simultaneously begins to open Toys R Us stores in the US again.

The partnership could also be a huge boost to Target’s already-strong toy business ahead of this holiday season.

Starting today, shoppers who visit ToysRUs.com will be redirected to target.com, to complete the purchase, once they select “buy.”

It’s unclear how the two companies will split the proceeds.

