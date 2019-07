As summer heats up, bugs and insects are on the rise.

Even creepy tarantulas lurking around.

However, tarantulas don’t just walk. They swim, float, and walk on water.

Did you know that tarantulas can "swim?" With their legs acting as paddles, they can row across water. Happy Halloween!Close up photo of a tarantula at the Ranch in the comments. #WildWednesday Posted by Big Bend Ranch State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Last year, a giant spider was captured on video at Big Bend Ranch State Park after walking across water.

One thing to look forward to, less creepy crawlies in the fall.

RELATED CONTENt: Tarantulas wandering around in East Texas?