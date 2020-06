Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin will require all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks in campus buildings next fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19, interim Dean Jay Hartzell announced Monday.

UT-Austin appears to be the first university in the state to implement a mandatory face mask policy for the fall semester. In an email to the UT community, Hartzell said students and faculty may remove their face coverings in a campus building if they are alone in a private office or in their residence hall room. Masks will be encouraged in outdoor areas of campus, and enforcement measures will be announced later. The university is also planning to test asymptomatic individuals and routinely screen people for symptoms as they enter buildings on campus.