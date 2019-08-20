SWEPCO says East Texas power outage caused by vegetation

SHREVEPORT, Louisianna (KETK) – After 85,000 people in East Texas were left without power Sunday, SWEPCO has released information on a cause.

On Sunday the power grid was overloaded after vegetation came into contact with two major power lines, according to SWEPCO.

Initial reports showed the vegetation had grown on the high-voltage power line causing a fault on the electrical system after 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Heat and high customer load caused the second high voltage power line to sag into vegetation growing on the ground, resulting in a fault after 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The total outages reached 85,000 customers at 7:00 p.m.

“We’re continuing to investigate the sequence of events to better understand what happened,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We are inspecting power lines and clearing additional trees and other vegetation in problem areas along transmission rights-of-way, where excessive rain this spring and summer has resulted in high vegetation growth.”

“We recognize that this outage disrupted our customers’ lives and businesses,” Smoak said. “We appreciate their patience during the outage.”

The majority of customers had power restored by 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. A remaining 500 customers had their power restored overnight.

The customers affected by the outage were primarily located in Longview, Marshall and the surrounding areas of Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Rusk, and Upshur counties.

