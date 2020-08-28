SWEPCO helps restore power to East Texas communities

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of people were left without power after the effects of Hurricane Laura. SWEPCO are doing what they can to get all their customers reconnected.

Downed power lines are always considered energized and dangerous. You should avoid coming into contact with anything the lines might be near like trees, fences or water puddles.

SWEPCO said most outages are caused by fallen trees. Before anything can be cleared and the electricity can come back on, repair crews have to carefully evaluate the area.

“After a major storm like this, we go in and we start seeing how much damage there is, so that we can get the right supplies and the right people out to restore power,” said Mark Robinson, a SWEPCO representative.

Once all the problem areas are reviewed, SWEPCO sends crew members to places of high priority first. Like hospitals , fire stations, and police stations.

If you’re still waiting on your power to be restored, SWEPCO is asking for you to be patient. The process is tedious, but safety comes first. They also asked that you maintain social distancing with their crew members.