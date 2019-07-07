SWEET MYSTERY: Oklahoma police searching for Blue Bell truck thief

DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KFOR/NBC News) – Police in Oklahoma have a sweet mystery on their hands after someone stole an ice cream truck from a Walmart parking lot.

Police in Del City, just outside Oklahoma City, say the Blue Bell truck was stolen from Walmart Wednesday.

They say the truck’s driver accidentally left the keys in the ignition.

Surveillance video released by the Del City Police Department shows a man walking around where the delivery trucks are parked.

He goes out of frame, and then can be seen driving the truck away from the parking lot.

Authorities say the truck was found Thursday – completely intact with nothing stolen from it.

Officers say it seems the suspect wasn’t looking to steal sweet treats.

“It looks like somebody probably just needed a ride and didn’t want to walk,” said Del City Police Captain Bradley Rule. “With all of the property still inside of it, and it not being torn up or vandalized in any way, it appears that’s probably the motive.”

Officers say even though the vehicle was recovered unharmed, stealing it is a felony in Oklahoma.

Blue Bell says even though the ice cream was left untouched, they still threw it all away.

Police say the sweet sleuthing is still underway