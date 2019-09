HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is in jail on drug charges after a SWAT raid at his home.

Marvin Pearson, 50, was arrested Wednesday morning after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant as a result of a narcotics investigation.

Officers seized what is believed to be heroin and methamphetamine.

Pearson has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond in the Harrison County Jail.