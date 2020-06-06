Suspended Buffalo Police officers charged with 2nd-degree assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were charged with second-degree assault this morning during a virtual arraignment.

The two officers were suspended after video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino Thursday night, during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall.

Both officers pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on their own recognizance.

They are set to reappear on July 20 for a felony hearing. McCabe and Torgalski remain suspended without pay.

Shortly after their suspension, the entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team resigned in support of their colleagues.

The 57 officers did not leave the police force, but resigned from the special team.

Like McCabe, Torgalski is released on his own recognizance. No bail. He is also set to reappear on July 20. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 6, 2020

Crowd outside DA’s office in support of McCabe and Torgalski

Crowd outside Buffalo City Court in support of McCabe and Torgalski

Crowd outside DA’s office in support of McCabe and Torgalski

Crowd outside DA’s office in support of McCabe and Torgalski

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw released a statement Saturday morning in response to the incident and in support of Buffalo Police: