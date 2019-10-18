Suspect identified, warrant issued in ETX wallet theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a convenience store a couple of weeks ago.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a man dropped his wallet after he paid for gas.

As he was leaving the store, another man came inside shortly after, picked the wallet up, and stuck it in his pocket.

Police say the man never said a word to the clerk, nor did he attempt to find the owner of the wallet.

The victim had just gotten paid and inside of the wallet was money and jewelry.

Now, investigators say the man who picked up the wallet has been identified as Robert Spencer Davis, 28, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of theft over $2,500, which is a felony.