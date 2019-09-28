Suspect charged with capital murder in death of Harris County deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, a 10-year veteran of the HCSO, was shot and killed while making a traffic stop Friday near Houston.

He pulled over a vehicle around 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s office spokesman said dashcam video shows Dhaliwal and the suspect, still in his car, having a conversation with no sign of confrontation.

A few seconds after Dhaliwal returned to his squad car, the suspect ran up and shot him in the head multiple times, the spokesman said. Dhaliwal was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.

Robert Solis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder in Dhaliwal’s death.

Robert Solis, 47, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Houston County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Photo from Houston County Sheriff’s Office

According to HCSO, Solis had an active parole violation warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dating back to January 2017.

He also has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and driving while intoxicated.

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh to join the HCSO and became a trailblazer for minority religious rights in the sheriff’s office and the wider community.

“There are no words to convey our sadness” at Dhaliwal’s loss, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Dhaliwal used his role as a deputy on the Harris County force area to educate others about Sikhism, a faith that teaches love and peace while also emphasizing service.

He became a national figure after convincing the department to allow him to wear the traditional Sikh turban and grow a beard while on patrol.

Dhaliwal said in a 2015 interview that “serving in the police force is natural” to Sikhs who value service.

His father was a police officer in India before moving his family to the United States.

HCSO has been posting videos on its Facebook page emphasizing Dhaliwal’s service to the community in acts both large and small.

He and other Sikhs donated and delivered truckloads of donated goods to first responders after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He interacted with children in the community in a way that those who knew him said left a lasting impression.

He leaves behind three young children of his own.

Deputy S. Dahliwal thanks United Sikhs for their generous donation of supplies. They drove from California! Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 8, 2017

A Harris County resident sent us a video via Facebook of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. “He laughed and joked with all of us, and left a bright impression on my son who is deaf. We send our condolences to his family and the law enforcement community,” she said. Deputy Dhaliwal is an incredible loss not only to our HCSO family but to the entire community. Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 27, 2019