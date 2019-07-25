Survey shows Tyler police officers deeply dissatisfied with leadership

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police officers expressed deep dissatisfaction with Chief Jimmy Toler and two assistant police chiefs in a recent survey.

The survey was conducted June 6-14 by the Texas Municipal Police Association. It was offered to 182 TPD officers, and 163 participated. It was administered anonymously through SurveyMonkey.com.

Officers were asked to respond to 52 statements. Possible responses were strongly agree, agree no opinion, disagree, and strongly disagree.

According to TMPA, “all the statements (in the survey) are positive. Ideally, participants would agree strongly with all statements up to 100%.”

The officers who responded did not give that 100% strong agreement.

Of the 163 respondents, only 23% agreed or strongly agreed that “Chief Toler is a good manager of employees.”

The majority, 56%, disagreed or strongly disagreed, and the remaining 21% offered no opinion.

Only 20% agreed or agreed strongly that “Chief Toler has made staffing decisions in the best interest of line level employees.”

Another 43% disagreed, 52% strongly disagreed, and 22% had no opinion.

The survey also revealed a lack of confidence in Toler’s ability to “lead the department into the future, with 24% agreeing or strongly agreeing that they had that confidence, while 56% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Respondents also revealed dissatisfaction with patrol and investigative division staffing levels and the fair and equitable treatment of officers.

A majority of officers disagreed with the statement that “PD administration supports employee input” (66%) and “I have no fear of retaliation from administration for expressing my opinion about concerns” (69%).

Assistant Chief Russell Jacks of the Investigative Division and Assistant Chief Billy Yates of the Support Services Division also ranked low among respondents in questions relating leadership and confidence in their abilities to manage personnel.

Only Assistant Chief David Long of the Patrol Division received high marks from the majority of respondents.

Chief Toler told KETK the TMPA survey makes the problems on the force sound worse than they really are.

“The excited language that people use, whether it’s the state association or anybody else, where they use words like retaliatory or they use intimidation, it’s factually incorrect,” Toler said. “I can tell you that last year for a department our size, we only had 31 disciplinary actions and the vast majority of those were associated with a fleet accident or something like that. This year we’ve only had 16.”

Clint McNear of the TMPA disagrees.

“When I have officers physically calling me, telling me they’re more concerned about the danger inside their building, losing their job and the catastrophic leadership problems, they’re more concerned about that than they are the dangers on the street, that’s a problem,” McNear said.

The City of Tyler is aware of the issue and plans to investigate, according to Mayor Martin Heines.

“I and whatever council members would like to join me will be involved in a communications exercise at the police department that will go down to every man and woman in the police department to really delve into what the issues are and then find out how we move forward positively together,” Heines said.

Not all in the survey is bad news, though.

A majority of respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed that “I enjoy my current assignment” (88%) and “My duty days and shifts are reasonable” (84%).

As far as equipment, 67% percent agree or agree strongly that they receive adequate equipment for the job.

Less than half, though, or 41%, agree or agree strongly that “Officers receive fair and competitive compensation.”

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith issued a statement “To the citizens, leadership and law enforcement of Tyler, Texas” in support of Chief Toler:

I have come to know Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler very well over the past several years on both a professional and personal basis. It is my belief that good relationships between Law Enforcement leadership positions such as the Smith County Sheriff and Tyler Police Chief benefit the citizenry of both Tyler and Smith County at large a great deal when there is mutual respect and trust between the two.



I will say, without hesitation, that Chief Jimmy Toler and I enjoy a great relationship on both a personal and professional level. I have the utmost respect for Chief Toler’s leadership ability, his concern for his employees and his concern for providing professional law enforcement for the citizens of Tyler, Texas.



I have witnessed on numerous occasions, Chief Toler’s interaction with a number of employees under his leadership. Those interactions have always been professional.



The need, as well as an example of the relationship between Chief Toler and I occurred this past November when homicides with certain similarities started occurring in the city of Tyler and out in the County. Because of the great relationship that Chief Toler and I enjoy, he and I formed a Task Force in a short time comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement officers. This task force proved to be what was needed to bring these investigations to a swift and positive conclusion, resulting in the arrest of a suspect, thereby putting a restless public at ease.

In my forty three year law enforcement career, in both local and federal law enforcement, I have had the opportunity to work with and alongside many, many law enforcement officers at every level.



I can say without prevarication that Chief Jimmy Toler ranks among the top of the list in his ability to competently manage a professional law enforcement operation such as the Tyler, Texas Police Department. He has my full cooperation and support. Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith

You can read through the entire TMPA survey here: