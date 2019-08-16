Survey: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer

A survey released by underwear company Tommy John suggests Americans might not be changing their underwear. The company surveyed 1,000 Americans and discovered 45 percent wore the same pair of underwear for “two days or longer.”

Thirteen percent of those surveyed said they wore the same underwear for a week or more. Tommy John said men were 2.5 times more likely than women to wear the same underwear for a week or more.

In a separate survey of 1,000 people, 46 percent of those surveyed by Tommy John said they owned the same pair of underwear at least one year. An additional 38 percent said they had no idea how long they owned their oldest pair of underwear.

“It’s crucial to update your underwear wardrobe every six months to a year to ensure you’re protected from harmful infections and health risks,” Tommy John said. “Women should be especially careful, as they’re more at risk than men to experience health issues due to unclean underwear.”

The company even provided a few tips for keeping underwear clean: