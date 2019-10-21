Sunday storms leave damage in Bossier Parish

News

by: John Walton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A line of severe storms left thousands without power and damage across the ArkLaTex.

Trees were snapped and broken into pieces across Stockwell Place neighborhood in Bossier City.

The damage occurred during a tornado warning Sunday evening.

That same line of storms prompted tornado warnings in Panola County, Texas.

There were also reports of damage in the Dogwood neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

SWEPCO is working to restore power to thousands in Bossier and Caddo Parish.

