Sunday on FOX51: Watch Cowboys-Packers and Texans-Falcons games

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It’s a Texas NFL doubleheader Sunday, with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium and the Houston Texans hosting the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.

FOX51 will broadcast both games. The Texans kickoff at Noon, while the Cowboys kickoff at 3:25pm.

If the Texans are still playing when the Cowboys game starts, FOX51 will switch to the Cowboys broadcast. We ask the patience of viewers watching the Texans. This rarely happens and it’s a tough call. Just like those NFL officials, these decisions never please all the fans all the time. Reminder, no matter how long the Texans game lasts, you can always watch it on the Fox Sports mobile app.

So sit back, relax and get ready for a Texas-sized afternoon of NFL football on FOX51.