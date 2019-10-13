Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Chargers

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 13th.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

WATCH HERE: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/watch-sunday-night-football

KETK News at 10 will follow the conclusion of the game.