Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Chargers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 13th.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

WATCH HERE: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/watch-sunday-night-football

KETK News at 10 will follow the conclusion of the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC