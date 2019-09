SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) The Sulphur Springs Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a convenience store.

According to police, the man in the photo came into a convenience store on College Street in the early morning hours of September 30.

He allegedly stole tobacco products and then left the store.

If you know who he is, please contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903)885-2020 with any information.