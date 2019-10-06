Sulphur Springs community rallying around families after 2 women killed in head-on crash

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs community is coming together to support the families of two women killed Friday night.

Keesha Ivey and Sandy Reed, sisters, were driving back to Sulphur Springs after that school’s Friday night football game in Forney when they were killed in a head-on car crash.

Two children in the car were severely injured and careflighted to local trauma hospitals.

Pray pray for the Sulphur Springs community! This is heartbreaking! This is from a SS coaches wife. @dctf @THSCAcoaches @SSISDWildcats @AustinTGCA pic.twitter.com/YsV8laopRt — Allison Irvin (@coachairvin) October 5, 2019

Sandy Reed and family

The loss of wife and mother Sandy is just the latest for the Reed family, who lost son Micah to cancer in 2015.

Keesha Gibbs

Now friends of the two women have sprung into action to take care of the families as best they can.

Lamar Elementary School in Sulphur Springs is hosting a gathering tonight at 4;30 p.m. to remember the victims and pray for the families.

Vickie Pickel has established a GoFundMe account which has already raised more than $13,000. The money will go to the families and to the children’s medical bills.

Those wishing to help can attend a benefit at BackStory Brewery tonight at 8 p.m.

Tonight at 8pm we will be hosting a fund raiser in memory of Sandy Reed and Kesha Ivey. We lost Sandy last night in a… Posted by BackStory Brewery on Saturday, October 5, 2019

The Sweet Grind soda, coffee and candy shop will donate a portion of proceeds next week to the families’ support fund.

I've been at a loss for good words for this post, but I will just say what's on my heart. The Reed, Gibbs, and… Posted by The Sweet Grind on Saturday, October 5, 2019

Friends of the families are putting together a larger benefit scheduled for November 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

School districts also are showing their support.

Sulphur Springs ISD is encouraging students to wear blue and gold Monday in a show of support.

That call has been echoed by Sulphur Bluff School, Winnsboro ISD and Yantis ISD.

Winnsboro and Yantis also are allowing students to wear hats during the upcoming week for a donation of $1, which will go to the families’ fund.

Donations also will be taken in school offices.