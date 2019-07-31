Study: 1 in 4 food delivery drivers taste your meal

(CNN) – Next time you’re starving at home with no food in the house, you may want to drive to a restaurant instead of ordering from an app delivery service.

A new study conducted by US. Foods says 28 percent of drivers hired by those apps admit they’ve taken food from deliveries.

It’s also more than most people think — just 21 percent of customers report suspecting drivers of sneaking a bite.

Still, 85 percent of them want restaurants to use packaging that will show if anybody has pilfered a portion of their grub.

According to the national study, the average consumer has two food delivery apps and uses them three times per month.

The data was compiled from more than 15 hundred respondents.