Students required to get vaccinations before starting school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services requires students to get specific types of vaccines before heading back to school.

“If we want to keep vaccine-preventable diseases eradicated, then we have to keep our immunization status updated,” said Sylvia Warren with Net Health in Tyler. “If you have a four-dose series of a vaccine and you only do two of them, well if the disease comes through, then you’re at risk of getting it.”

For children in kindergarten through sixth grade, they’re required to get 4 or 5 doses of DTaP or the tetanus shot. They also should receive 3 or 4 doses of polio, 2 doses or MMR, 3 doses of Hepatitis B, 2 doses of Varicella and 2 doses of Hepatitis A.

Seventh through 12th graders need the same amounts of vaccines along with a Tdap booster within the last five years and 1 dose of meningococcal.

For exact dosage and requirements, visit the state health department’s vaccine list here.

NET Health in Tyler offers back to school shots and walk-ins are welcome.

Those looking to obtain exemptions from vaccines can find the form online.

Some viable reasons for exemptions include medical reasons, armed forces services members, reasons of conscience and affidavits.

Health professionals do suggest getting completely vaccinated to keep children healthy and in school for as long as possible during the year.

For more back to school topics, check out this story on a school security check list for parents and students.