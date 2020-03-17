Students receive free meals after coronavirus concerns close East Texas schools

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas schools made the difficult decision to close their doors amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Closures have put pressure on parents who count on the school district to provide meals for their children. To help, the East Texas Food Bank stepped in to provide extra food for Tyler ISD students and families during these difficult times.

Monday alone, Tyler schools distributed over 500 lunches.

“We’re offering a reimbursable meal is what the government calls, it’s a protein, a grain, a half a cup of fruit, a half a cup of vegetable, and a milk,” said Victor Olivares, Director of Food Services for Tyler ISD.

Students can pick up lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Boulter, Hubbard, Three Lakes, Moore, Caldwell, and Griffin.

Speaking with several parents, they say they were thankful for the opportunity to receive meals but wish other parents took advantage of the opportunity.

“Lot of people is at work and a lot people don’t have a bunch that’s in the icebox. They depend on sending they kids to school to make up for those meals they can give. So if you can get out here get here and get those kids something to eat cause it’s already made up and it’s nutrition.” said one parent.

To help with the demand, the district is asking for people to call ahead and let them know how many students would need lunch.

For a full list of schools handing out meals, click HERE.