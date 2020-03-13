Student expelled for selling ‘squirts’ of hand sanitizer to other students

UNITED KINGDOM (WNCN) — As the coronavirus outbreak continues all over the world, one student in the United Kingdom decided to take advantage of the overarching need for hand sanitizer.

A teenager in the United Kingdom was suspended from school for the day for selling “squirts” of hand sanitizer to his friends at Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds.

Jenny Tompkins posted her son’s schemes on Facebook Wednesday. The post has where it amassed more than 217,000 reactions and 106,000 comments – much of which praised his entrepreneurial savvy.

“Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a (expletive) legend,” Tompkins wrote on Facebook.

One person who commented said, “Expelled???!!! Principal is probably jealous he didn’t think of it first! Send him back tomorrow with a truck load of sanitizer.”

The teen’s mom said the hustle made him $11 that helped him buy chips and a kebab.