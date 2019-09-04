Student arrested after 2,000 rounds of ammunition found in his vehicle at a Nevada college

(CNN) – A college student has been arrested after campus police in Nevada found a rifle and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle the student drove on campus, College of Southern Nevada’s president said in a statement.

Shayn Striegel, 27, was arrested Wednesday at the school’s Henderson campus, a few miles southeast of Las Vegas, the public community college’s spokesman, Richard Lake, said.

A report was sent to campus police that ammunition was seen in a vehicle parked on campus, the college’s president, Federico Zaragoza, said in a statement.

Striegel told officers that he had forgotten he had the rifle in the vehicle, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if Striegel has an attorney.

Police in Nevada do not believe there is any threat to the campus where Striegel’s vehicle was parked, said Zaragoza, who credited the person who reported spotting the ammunition with keeping the campus safe.

“It is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the ‘see something, say something’ public safety campaign,” the college president said. “If you see something suspicious, report it to the police immediately.”

Striegel was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of having a possible dangerous weapon at a school or child care provider, inmate records show. Firearms are banned on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including in vehicles, the president’s statement said.

Striegel is scheduled for a hearing Friday, jail records show.