Stevie Wonder announces break from touring for kidney transplant

LONDON, England (KETK) – Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder announced last week in London that he will take a break from touring to receive a kidney transplant.

Wonder, 69, made the announcement after performing “Superstition” at the end of a packed British Summer Time concert in London’s Hyde Park. He said he will be taking a three-month break beginning in September.

He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to reassure fans that he would be okay.

“I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.”

He said he has a donor and that he would be fine, drawing cheers from the audience.

“I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours,” Wonder told the crowd, sounding upbeat and unconcerned about the procedure. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us. I’m good.”

Wonder has long been one of the most beloved stars to come out of Motown Records in the 1960s. He’s won 25 Grammy Awards and consistently draws huge crowds at his concerts.

The Detroit Free Press reported last week that the singer has been suffering from “a serious but manageable health issue” and was hospitalized in the spring.