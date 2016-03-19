Stephen F. Austin advances to round of 32 by shocking West Virginia 70-56

Tyler, Texas (KETK)
SFA advances to the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament.
This following their win over West Virginia University in Brooklyn, New York Friday evening, 70-56.
The Lumberjacks were down early in the first half. But, quickly found their momentum, taking a 31-28 lead at the the half and extending it coming our of the locker room, beating the Mountaineers.
Thomas Walkup led the Jacks with 33 points, nine rebounds, and four steals.
They’ll play the Norte Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday March 20 for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.