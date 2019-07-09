Breaking News
5-year-old Henderson girl killed in Sunday wreck, ejected from car

Steel business fined $6k by OSHA for accident that killed Tyler man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS KXAN FILE PHOTO_1558123865375.jpg.jpg

TYLER, TX (KETK) – A Tyler business has settled a fine with OSHA that was handed down after an industrial accident back in January that killed one man.

According to the Occupational and Safety Health Administration, Cannon Steel was fined $6,497 for a “serious” violation that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Jonathan Daniel Burkett.

The company was initially fined over $9,000, but they appealed the decision and settled at the nearly $6,5000 figure.

The case remains pending while OSHA awaits payment.

Back on January 23, Burkett was unloading a flatbed trailed loaded with steel beams around 9:15 a.m. One of the beams came loose and struck Burkett in the head.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC