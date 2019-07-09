Steel business fined $6k by OSHA for accident that killed Tyler man

TYLER, TX (KETK) – A Tyler business has settled a fine with OSHA that was handed down after an industrial accident back in January that killed one man.

According to the Occupational and Safety Health Administration, Cannon Steel was fined $6,497 for a “serious” violation that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Jonathan Daniel Burkett.

The company was initially fined over $9,000, but they appealed the decision and settled at the nearly $6,5000 figure.

The case remains pending while OSHA awaits payment.

Back on January 23, Burkett was unloading a flatbed trailed loaded with steel beams around 9:15 a.m. One of the beams came loose and struck Burkett in the head.