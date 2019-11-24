Steady, aim, shoot! 72nd Turkey Shoot tradition continues in Tyler

72 years ago when the Tyler Turkey Shoot began, it was real turkeys these shooters would be aiming for. Whatever prize you kill was the prize you kept. 72 years later, the competition has gotten a lot easier, now aiming at targets and the best shooter gets a fresh turkey from Brookshire’s.

This is a long-time tradition for Tyler and East Texas families. Over the weekend, lots of people turning out to give it their best shot at providing turkey this Thanksgiving.

The shoot is meant for all ages, kids as young as four years old all the way up to people in their eighties giving it a go.

The Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club hosted this year’s event in partnership with Brookshire Grocery Co. and Camp Tyler Outdoor School. UT Tyler programs showed up to offer their support as well.

Money raised from today will benefit student leadership programs, fund scholarships, as well as supporting Christmas fundraisers.