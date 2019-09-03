State historical commission takes control of Valley landmark

PORT ISABEL, Texas – September finds the Port Isabel Lighthouse under the control of a different state agency.

Despite protest to state lawmakers by Port Isabel leaders the lighthouse is now part of the Texas Historical Commission. For decades it has been under the control of Texas Parks and Wildlife. City leaders believe the system worked fine and any changes might mean less access to the lighthouse for tourists.

Major renovations were done to the lighthouse starting in late 2016 and it reopened to the public in early 2018.