Starburst is Texas’ favorite Halloween candy — here’s each state’s confection selection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trick or treating may be slow this year, but Texas’ consumption of fruity treat Starburst won’t be.

Starburst — several state’s fruity favorite (Courtesy of Starburst)

At least not according to recent stats found by job-hunting site Zippia via Google Trends — which found that the bright-colored taffy candy was the Lone Star State’s top candy pick on Halloween.

Overall, Starburst was the candy that crushed the rest of the competition among all states: Iowa, North Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama all prefer Starburst.

Kit Kat chocolate wafers are also a popular choice among several states. Nevada, Washington, Hawaii and Illinois all like to break off a piece of those Kit Kat bars.

Circus Peanuts, the orange marshmallow candy loved in New Hampshire (Courtesy of Spangler)

Twenty-five states tend to like chocolate candy, while another 25 tend to prefer non-chocolates.

A few outlier selections: New Hampshire is wild for Circus Peanuts, while Kentucky loves Heath milk chocolate toffee bars.

Starburst, owned by Mars, Inc., were first introduced in the U.K. in 1960 and were called, “Opal Fruits.”

The candy was introduced later that decade elsewhere under the new name.

Overall, Reese’s Peanut Butter cups are the most popular candy in the U.S., according an October 2019 poll by Monmouth University. The poll found that 36% of Americans are nutty for peanut butter.

What’s your favorite candy?