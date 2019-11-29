Starbucks employee suspended after printing ‘PIG’ on Oklahoma officer’s cup

TULSA, Oklahoma (KETK)- A police officer in Oklahoma says he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult on it.

Kiefer Police Chief, Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers, who was picking up an order at the store.

The chief took to social media posting the pic, which had the word “PIG” printed on it after learning what had happened

A spokesman for Starbucks, Jory Mendes apologized for the incident calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Mendes said the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.