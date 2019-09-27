STANDING WITH TINK: Family holds protest over dress code controversy in Tatum

TATUM, Texas (KETK) The family at the center of a dress code controversy held a protest Friday morning at Tatum ISD.

Thursday afternoon, the school district released a statement saying they would not allow protesters on school grounds.

Dear Tatum ISD Parents and Staff, As I am sure many of you have seen in media reports and on social media, it has been announced that a public protest will occur on District property at the Tatum ISD administration building at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning (Friday, September 27th). The District reasonably restricts access to District property during school/business hours, including during early morning drop-off. The attorney for the organizer of the protest was notified yesterday that protesters will not be able to utilize District property tomorrow morning. More specifically and to clarify, protestors will not be permitted in any District parking lots or on District sidewalks, including sidewalks in front of the administration building. I understand that some parents have contacted the District expressing concerns about safety and disruption of school tomorrow. Please know that the District has taken and will continue to take necessary and appropriate steps to avoid confusion and disruption of the school day tomorrow and that District safety and security are always of the highest priority. J.P. Richardson, Ed.D.

Superintendent

This controversy started back in August, when Randi Woodley claims her grandson attended a Meet the Teacher meeting when she was notified there was a problem with his hair.

“I was told that I needed to see the principal. so I went to the principal’s office where she explained to me that my grandson’s hair was too long,” explained Woodley.

During the meeting, Woodley addressed Superintendent, Dr. J.P. Richardson, claiming during a one on one meeting with him, he gave her 3 options.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” said Woodley.

