Staff member of Grand Saline ISD tests positive for COVID-19

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK)- A staff member of the Grand Saline Independent School District that tested positive for COVID-19 was at the middle school on September 1, according a letter from the superintendent.

Grand Saline ISD wrote that the COVID-19 positive person came into contact with a limited amount of staff members, who will self-isolate. Additionally, the middle school will continue to operate like usual.

The letter also asked the community to watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Parents and staff were also encouraged to call 903-962-7546 or email micah.lewis@grandsalineisd.net with any additionally questions.