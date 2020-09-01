Staff member of Grand Saline ISD tests positive for COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK)- A staff member of the Grand Saline Independent School District that tested positive for COVID-19 was at the middle school on September 1, according a letter from the superintendent.  

Grand Saline ISD wrote that the COVID-19 positive person came into contact with a limited amount of staff members, who will self-isolate. Additionally, the middle school will continue to operate like usual.

The letter also asked the community to watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Parents and staff were also encouraged to call 903-962-7546 or email micah.lewis@grandsalineisd.net with any additionally questions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar