Spring Hill ISD cancels football game against Henderson ISD

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) -Henderson ISD announced on Facebook that their game against Spring Hill ISD has been cancelled.

The Henderson Varsity team was scheduled to play the Spring Hill Panthers on September 18.

This isn’t the first time Henderson ISD’s Friday Night Lights has been cancelled. Kaufman ISD cancelled their varsity team’s match the previous week.

Henderson High School also moved to online learning on Sept. 14, due to concerns of COVID-19. This virtual learning will continue for two weeks.